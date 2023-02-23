Two held for gunning down doctor in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two suspects have been arrested by police in Ghaziabad for the slaying of a doctor.

Shamshad, the victim, was killed on February 11 after being shot in his clinic in Muradnagar.

The police investigation led them to Adnan, the husband of Shamsad's niece, who was not pleased with the doctor's handling of a family disagreement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar announced that Owais and Mohammad Uvesh, two suspects, had been apprehended by SWAT and the Muradnagar police. Both of them call Meerut, India, home.

Owais shot the doctor while his friend Mohammad Uvesh drove them in a scoot to the hospital. The DCP also said that the murder weapon and scooter had been found.

Adnan, the authorities said, plotted and hired the assassin from his native Meerut. Owais later murdered the doctor in his medical office.

In addition to Adnan, the other murder plotters—Saurabh alias Nikhil, Wasim alias Lambu, Naukhej, Faisal Ansari, and a few others—have not been apprehended. Now police are conducting raids at several sites in an effort to capture them.—Inputs from Agencies