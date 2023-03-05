Two from Navi Mumbai got life in prison for murdering sanitation worker and cutting body into pieces

Thane: Two men from Navi Mumbai were found guilty in a court in Maharashtra of the 2015 murder and dismemberment of a 42-year-old janitorial worker, and they were both given life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The two, a street vendor of vegetables and a public restroom attendant, were each fined Rs 10,000 by additional sessions judge Rachna Tehra of the court of Thane.

Another defendant was found guilty of tampering with evidence and given a five-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs 5,000.—Inputs from Agencies