Two children among four fatalities in separate traffic accidents in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): In the past 12 hours, three accidents recorded from three Gujarati cities resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children.

Two toddlers were killed in a horrific accident that occurred in Surat city on Friday morning when a truck struck a two-wheeler that their mother was operating. She was on her way to drop off her two kids at school. The two kids, Happy and Samarth, both passed away instantly.

Omkar Chuadhary, a doctor at the Surat Government Hospital, told the media that three people were brought in, including two children wearing school uniforms who were both dead. The doctor informed them that their mother was in a serious state.

The truck driver fled the scene of the collision after leaving the vehicle.

On Friday morning, a college student was crushed beneath the rear wheels of the State transport vehicle in Mehsana town in another tragedy. According to an eyewitness, the driver began the bus as the student was attempting to board it, causing the kid to fall to the ground and be crushed under the wheels.

A automobile struck and killed a middle-aged pedestrian who was crossing the street in Bhavnagar city's hill park on Thursday. As a result of losing control of the steering, the driver ran over and killed the man. The car's driver sped away from the scene of the collision.

(Inputs from Agencies)