Two are detained for abandoning a newborn child in UP

Pilibhit (The Hawk): The 'anonymous' parents who had abandoned a newborn daughter on the outskirts of the city two days prior have been located by the Pilibhit police in Uttar Pradesh.

The grandmother and father of the infant girl were taken into custody by the authorities.

On November 18, the police intervened to save the baby, who was then delivered to the child welfare committee (CWC) in Pilibhit, who in turn gave it to the specialised adoption agency (SAA) in the district of Badaun.

Achal Kumar, SHO, claims "A month ago, Priyanka, 28, and Monu Singh, 30, were married. At the time, she was nine months along with her first husband's child. Her mother-in-law Rani Devi, 55, told her that her daughter, who was born on November 18, was stillborn. Later, Monu and his mother abandoned the child because they did not want to take care of her."

On November 27, a FIR was filed in the case against two unidentified parties.

Pragati Gupta, a district probation officer, said: "We will present the mother of the child before the CWC so that she may claim the child now that she has been located. However, she will be asked to provide proof that she is the child's biological mother."

