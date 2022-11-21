Two Die After Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar: Two people were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari highway after the car driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Anil Semwal (28) and Sanjay (36), both residents of Chamoli. Both of them died on the spot, the police said. After receiving information about the accident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies with the help of ropes, they said. —PTI