Two-Day Health Ministers' Conclave Concludes In Varanasi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the closing ceremony of the Health Ministers’ Conclave, here today. The conclave was held on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day, 2022. The theme of the event was “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future For All”. Shri Banna Gupta, Minister of Health, Government of Jharkhand, Shri M K Sharma, Minister of Health, Government of Sikkim, Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Health, Government of Uttarakhand and Dr Sapan Rajan, Minister of Health, Government of Sikkim, were also present.

Highlighting India’s success in managing the COVID pandemic, Shri Adityanath said India has given a model to the world for COVID management and vaccination. He added that “while people worldwide protested against restrictions imposed by governments, in India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, COVID guidelines and regulations were followed enthusiastically by 140 Cr people”. He stated that India took the pandemic as an opportunity to revamp its health infrastructure at a rapid pace. He also highlighted that India made quality vaccines whose effectiveness has been proved all over the world.

Addressing the event, the UP Chief Minister stated that India’s health sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the last 8 years. He highlighted that “from having only 6 AIIMS in 2014, there are 22 AIIMS currently either operational or on the verge of starting operations across the country”. He also emphasized on the remarkable impact on health deliverables by flagship schemes like the Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Abhiyan and Mission Indradhanush.

Elaborating on further strengthening the functioning of the Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) in UP, Shri Adityanath stated that “every health and wellness centre will have tele-consultation available as well as disperse medicine on a regular basis. For this purpose, health ATMs will be installed at all HWCs. He also emphasized on the need for enhancing awareness amongst the masses regarding health seeking behavior and inter-ministerial collaborations for achieving healthcare outcomes.

Dr Mandaviya said that the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving India’s healthcare sector. “These two days of Chintan and Manan at Varanasi have enriched us with vast knowledge to strengthen HWCs through policy reforms, to ensure that they function as strong hubs for last mile delivery of healthcare services to the communities”, he said. Envisaging the critical role of HWCs, he also stated that HWCs are like temples of health and wellness

The Union Health Minister also commended the work of healthcare workers at the implementing level like Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ASHA workers. He stated that “the CHOs are the pivotal link operating at the cutting edge and delivering primary health care services at the grassroots. They are the health army at the field. Their role is crucial in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals”.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Health Minister felicitated Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Telangana for achieving the operationalization of HWCs against target. They also released the Operational Guidelines for Wellness activities at AB-HWCs, Operational Guidelines on National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS) and Training Module for CHOs on Management of Acute Simple Illness and launched the SASHAKT portal on the occassion.

The second day of Health Ministers’ Conclave 2022 had panel discussions on disease elimination and progress on PMJAY with eminent thought leaders. The sessions also covered presentations by Community Health Officers on issues, challenges and best practices on clinical and public health functions, managerial functions, community connect & AYUSH integration and IT initiatives. Around 900 Community Health Officers and Medical Officers congregated at the Conclave from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.