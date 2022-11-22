Two Bihar criminals were shot and killed in Varanasi

Varanasi (The Hawk): On Monday, police in Varanasi killed two offenders in a shootout and found a 9 mm Browning pistol.

On Monday morning, the confrontation happened near the Baragaon police station.

The two convicts, who had previously escaped from police custody, were being held in a jail in Bihar.

The criminals have been named as Rajneesh, also known as Baua Singh, and Manish, both of whom are Samastipur district residents, according to Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh.

The third brother, Lalan Singh, who was a brother to both, is also missing.

According to reports, a joint team of Baragon police and the crime branch caught the culprits on Ring Road after receiving a tip regarding their whereabouts.

They attempted to flee the site after opening fire when they saw the police squad.

In self-defense, the cops also opened fire. One rogue was able to escape the scene while two crooks suffered severe bullet wounds.

The cross fire also resulted in the injury of Shiv Babu, a constable of the crime branch. Both of the crooks were pronounced dead at the hospital after the injured constable and them were transported there.

On the spot, the police seized a motorcycle, a 32-bore factory-made pistol, and a 9 mm Browning weapon.

He claimed that all district headquarters and the Bihar police received the images of the culprits who had been executed in order to identify them.

"The offenders' identities were discovered by the Bihar police after they escaped the Patna jail. These renowned offenders, who were wanted in numerous incidents of crimes including murder and robbery, were being sought by the Bihar police. The Bihar police have been asked for the full criminal background of the convicts who were killed "added he.

