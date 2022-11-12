Tula’s Institute Hosts Day 2 Of The Dehradun Int'l Film Festival

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tula’s Institute hosted day 2 of the 7th Dehradun International Film Festival today. The fest witnessed well-known Bollywood personalities including Brijendra Kala, Madhur Bhandarkar, Roopa Ganguly, Dipika Chikhlia, Rohit Roy, Karan Razdan, Ehsaan Qureshi, Zeenat Praveen Qureshi, Vikram Kochhar, Pitobash, Jashn Agnihotri, and Shahid Mallya.

The program commenced with an interesting session by Indian actress, playback singer, and politician Roopa Ganguly and Actress Dipika Chikhlia.

Addressing the audience, Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for playing Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, said, "I started my acting journey 30 years ago. At that time, TV was referred to as an Idiot Box. Nowadays, there are many famous channels such as Star and HBO, but the channel at the grassroots level will always be Doordarshan."

Talking about success, Dipika added, "No matter what, one should have confidence in themselves. When the opportunity is knocking on your doorstep, you should not have excuses. For me, the guidance and liberty that the legendary director Ramanand Sagar gave was unparalleled. One should always hold their ground at any moment of their life. A Laxman Rekha is required at every phase of life."

Best known for her portrayal of Draupadi in B R Chopra's hit television series Mahabharat, Roopa Ganguly said, " I’m happy that legendary programs like Ramayana and Mahabharata, which used to air on Doordarshan in that era, became prevalent during the COVID-19 phase among the youngsters. The one thing that I learned while shooting for Mahabharat was to be grateful to each individual, irrespective of their age or their walk of life. One’s life purpose should be to make at least one individual smile daily."

Adding further, she said, "I never wanted to be an actor, but rather an engineer but all of it happened by chance. I also suggest the young talents here to work hard and at the same time be patient. Moreover, a passionate actor should practice in front of the mirror alone."

Later during the day, the famous Indian stand-up comedian Ehsaan Qureshi recited several of his funny jokes and Shayari and left the audience in splits. Addressing the audience, he said, "There’s no university in the world that gives a diploma in comedy. It is a difficult task and requires a lot of practice. Today stand-up comedy is a very trending profession."

During the occasion, Zeenat Parveen Qureshi also shared much of her poetry on topics such as life, women empowerment, etc. Followed by this was an enriching session by Indian television and film actor Rohit Roy. During the occasion, he said, " I am an accidental actor as I never wanted to become one. I was a topper at my university but unfortunately, my visa to the US for further studies got rejected, and therefore, I was destined to become an actor."

The highlight of the second day of the Dehradun International Film Festival was the session by famous Indian Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar. Talking to the students of Tula's, he said, "The role of studies in a person's life should be the most crucial one. Film industry isn't easy to crack. If unfortunately, you don't get success in the film industry, you should always have your degrees to help you find success in any other field of your choice. The level of exposure is maximum in the film industry due to the presence of social media. If you don't find success, you're questioned about your struggle, which ultimately frustrates you."

Day 2 ended on a beautiful musical note with a session by popular Indian Playback Singer Shahid Mallya. He enthralled the audience by singing some of his popular songs including 'Rabba Mai Toh Mar Gaya Oye', 'Ik Kudi', and 'Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar' among many more.

Present on the occasion, the Vice President of Tula's Group, Raunak Jain said, "Day 2 of the 7th edition of the Dehradun International Film Festival was a great success at Tula's. The students interacted with popular Bollywood celebrities and enjoyed all the sessions thoroughly."

The program was also graced by the Chairman of Tula’s Group Sunil Kumar Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, Vice President of Technology Dr. Raghav Garg, Registrar of Tula's Institute Pawan Kumar Chaubey, Dean Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dr. Ranit Kishore, and Head Master of Tula's International School Mrigank Pandey among others.