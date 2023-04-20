Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Truly, Double Engine; fully personified to the core now encouraging, provoking, inspiring many CMs to follow / emulate the pair of Narendra Modi-Yogi Adityanath fully synonymous with 100% all round fully effective --- UP now is no more Ulta Pradesh unlike before when the state was 24x7 slovenly, dogma-ridden, incongruous, anachronous because of Double Engine Government of the state --- in "making an all round new UP with new international-matching all round new vistas in all sectors".

Interestingly / relevantly, the more intense is the joint prowess of Modi-Yogi pair in making UP fully YUPPIE in all sectors including the "2023 culture writ large all throughout the state", the more intensely, the "changing UP is visible every where in the entire state", admit fearless, all inhibitions-free UP-commentators unabashedly. They unanimously admit in consensus that UP in 2023 is all round distinctly clearer than UP in, say, 2015...UP even then --- far, far all round worse, slovenly, backward, under developed, all round indifferent, lackadaisical --- looked "living in, say, 1461 !" Its not at all so now, assert insiders, as UP now is onto becoming fully up to date capacitated all round state by this year-end.