Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trouble Shooter he is: Randeep Singh Surjewala, 24x7 saving the Congress, its leadership, its High Command, its organisation, its leaders... from malcampaigning, malice, disinformations, victimisations, squabbles, wrong and damaging campaigns, unpopularity, shoddy management in the party etc, etc to exhibit the Congress or the Indian National Congress as the most all round orderly set-up in the country. Naturally then, he has within the party earned the distinction with these sobriquets: Mr Trouble Shooter, Mr Dependable, Mr Permanent, Mr Care et al. As for Surjewala, he is "more than normal", "rational", "equanimous" because he is always aware that all adulations toward / on him are inherently ephemeral, mere temporary euphemism, so to say bluntly. Thus, be cool is the adage to follow always and thats what Surjewala religiously does, howsoeve sky-high the allurements for him be. He thus is Mr Trouble Shooter-cum-Mr Dependable, observe many.