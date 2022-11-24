Tripura: Man sentenced to death for 5 murders

Agartala (The Hawk): A 40-year-old man was given the death penalty by a Tripura court on Wednesday for the murder of five people, including his two daughters, older brother, and a police officer, last year.

The accused, Pradip Deb Roy, was found guilty and given the death penalty by the District and Sessions Court in Khowai district for the murder of his two young daughters, Aditi Deb Roy and Mandira Deb Roy, and his older brother, Amalesh Deb Roy, on November 26 of last year at Uttar Ramchandraghat in Khowai district.

In an auto rickshaw travelling along Deb Roy's residences, Krishna Das and his son Karnadhir Das were attacked by Deb Roy with an iron rod when the police squad commanded by inspector Satyajit Mallik came on the scene.

The police inspector and Karnadhir Das later passed away from their wounds while receiving medical attention.

Additionally, Deb Roy had physically abused his wife Mina Paul (Deb Roy).

According to the police spokesman, Deb Roy's death sentence would be carried out when the Tripura High Court gave its approval.

