New Delhi: Manik Saha, the new chief minister of Tripura, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

On Wednesday, 70-year-old BJP leader Saha took the oath of office as chief minister of the volatile border state.

Moreover, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya swore in eight ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma, and Sukla Charan Noatia.—Inputs from Agencies