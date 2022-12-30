Trinamool claims state-sponsored Christian persecution in Assam

Guwahati (The Hawk): On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress said that the Assam church survey order amounted to "state-sponsored persecution of Christians" and requested that the Holy See of the Vatican's Embassy bring up the issue with the Indian government in the proper diplomatic fora.

"We wish to apprise you of this extremely serious issue in the state of Assam with an appeal to inform His Holiness Pontifex Maximus as well as The Holy See regarding this state-sponsored persecution of Christians," said Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a letter to Reverend Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, Embassy of the Holy See of Vatican.

The Trinamool spokesperson was making reference to the recently contentious Assam Police order requesting statistics on the number of churches in the area as well as information on individuals involved in religious conversion.

Several Trinamool leaders have criticised the Assam government for the polarising action, including its vice president for Meghalaya, George Lyngdoh.

Gokhale claimed in his letter that Assam's government is employing the police and intelligence division "to target and persecute not only the state's Christian clergy, but also people who have chosen to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ and convert to Christianity."

"According to Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, it is a fundamental right to profess, spread, and practise one's beliefs. Additionally, international laws and the Geneva Convention recognise the freedom to profess any religion or belief as a fundamental human right "added Gokhale.

In addition to using state apparatus and intelligence agencies to deny Christians the right to practise their faith and target those who wish to embrace Christianity, he claimed that through the Assam police circular, the BJP government in the state has now institutionalised the persecution and targeting of Christians and churches.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, responded to the situation by saying earlier that the police should not inquire about the number of churches in the state.

According to Sarma, who previously told the media that he was unaware of the circumstances in which the Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) had issued the letter, this could harm the feelings of a certain religious community.

He had stated, "I have requested the Director General of Police to look into the incident and take necessary steps.

(Inputs from Agencies)