Trial In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case Not 'Slow Paced', Says SC; Asks Sessions Court To Apprise It Of Future Developments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the trial in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish is among those facing prosecution, is not "slow-paced" and directed the sessions judge concerned to keep apprising it of the developments of the trial.

The top court observed that though it is not monitoring the trial it has an "indirect supervision" on it. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari said the interim direction contained in its January 25 order, by which it had granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the case, would continue to operate. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the victim families, told the bench that about 200 prosecution witnesses had to be examined and he is concerned about the "slow pace of the trial".

"The trial is not slow-paced. We have received three letters from the trial judge," the bench observed, adding it had gone through the contents of the letters received from the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur Kheri.

The top court said as per the letters, examination of three witnesses is over while cross-examination of one of them is going on. "We are not using the word monitoring but we are having indirect supervision on the trial and we will do that," it said, adding, "Let us continue with the same status for some more time."

On January 25, the apex court granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia after violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence. —PTI