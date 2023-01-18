Treating sports as extracurricular caused great loss to country: PM Modi

Basti (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday, while inaugrating a sporting event and urging players to include millets in their diets, that treating sports merely as an extracurricular activity had resulted in a massive loss for the country.

To coincide with the promotion of the coarse grain, 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets. The prime minister stated that at one time, sport was viewed as a pastime, and as a result, the notion that games are unimportant took root, causing many talented people to stay off the playing field.

But, he said, this way of thinking is changing now. He also recommended sportspersons to practise yoga regularly in order to maintain their fitness. "Every sportsperson knows how important it is for him to remain fit, and 'Fit India Movement' has its role in this. For fitness, all should include yoga in their lives...it will make them healthy and also help keep the mind alert," the prime minister said after virtually inaugurating the second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' in Basti. The first part of the competition took place from December 10 to December 16, 2022. The second part of the competition started on Wednesday and will go on until January 28.—Inputs from Agencies