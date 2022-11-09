Toyota Kirloskar enters the CNG market with the Glanza and Hyryder vehicles

Chennai (The Hawk): On Wednesday, the joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor between Japan and India announced its entry into the compressed natural gas (CNG) powered market.

Customers may now choose CNG fuel for the Glanza and Hyryder models, claims the business.

The Toyota Glanza, which debuted earlier this year, will now come in S and G grades with a CNG option and a manual gearbox powertrain.

Additionally, Hyryder will now be offered in S and G grades with a factory-installed CNG kit. The CNG type will be available alongside the powerful hybrid electric and Neo Drive varieties, both of which have a manual gearbox powertrain.

(Inputs from Agencies)