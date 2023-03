New Delhi: On Wednesday, the government began the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in an effort to improve the supply of the dry fuel.

In the most recent auctions, 106 coal mines were offered for sale. There are 45 fully explored mines and 61 partially explored mines available.

There are a total of 95 non-coking coal mines up for grabs, along with 10 lignite mines and 1 coking coal mine.—Inputs from Agencies