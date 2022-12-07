To extort money, a UP guy kills his nephew

Deoria (The Hawk): In Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, a young unemployed man allegedly killed his nephew, age 7, in order to demand money from his father. He is currently in custody.

Before moving back to his hometown of Deoria six months ago, the 22-year-old accused Azharuddin Ansari was employed as a factory worker in Gujarat.

The accused had little money, so he made the decision to demand money from his wealthy brother Eid Mohammad, who had recently built a large house and made a lot of money.

Near a tomb, Eid Mohammad owns and operates a snack bar.

Nasir, Eid Mohammad's seven-year-old son, vanished two days ago while playing outside his home. The family filed a missing person report after several hours of searching.

"On Tuesday morning, while the family and police were busy hanging posters for the missing boy, Eid Mohammad received a message informing him that his son had been abducted by a man from his neighbourhood and that, in order to find him alive, he should leave Rs 30 lakh somewhere in the Kasya Airport field," said SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma.

The message also stated that after the money is delivered, his son would be picked up again.

Sharma claimed that a team arrived on the scene right away and checked the CCTVs that had been installed in the neighbourhood. After pasting the ransom letter, they saw two men leave.

A police squad afterwards conducted a search and arrested three people, including Azharuddin.

"Azharuddin revealed the truth when interrogated, and based on his knowledge, the body was found in a pond in the Kushinagar village of Rampur Buzurg. A post-mortem has been requested for the body "The SP said.

Later, the accused admitted that he had initially enticed the youngster with a chocolate and a bike trip.

Later, he had intended to demand money from his father, but when he was unable to hide the boy and worried that he may blow his cover, he killed him instead.

(Inputs from Agencies)