To comply with requirements, Slack will keep Indian customers' data locally

New Delhi (The Hawk): Service for corporate communications Slack announced on Wednesday that it would keep user data from India within the nation, making it simpler for businesses to adhere to corporate or regulatory norms and uphold local law.

Customers will now have the option to choose India as the location where their data is housed for the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans, according to Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, India, Slack.

"The management of the physical infrastructure requires a large investment in personnel, security, and infrastructure. This is significant for firms that wish to keep their data domestically and for regulated industries like healthcare, financial services, etc "Sharma observed.

Slack also published a research on the effects of the epidemic, the hazy economic climate, and the burnout that over half of Indian knowledge workers experienced in the previous year that was specifically focused on India.

According to the report, the top three considerations for Indian knowledge workers when selecting their employer are stability, salary, and having a decent manager.

The majority of Indian knowledge workers (81%) also stated that they desire a greater sense of purpose or influence from their profession.

"Leaders must be finely attuned to their soft skills," said Sharma. "This survey has showed that employees now value soft skills as highly as income, and how those skills are showing up in the organization's approach to flexibility, stability, wellbeing, and culture.

According to the research, just half of Indian knowledge workers thought their leaders were capable, reliable, and motivating, and a further third thought they were set in their ways. Only 50% of those surveyed believe their leader is worried about their psychological well-being.

"Gen Z is the generation that is most focused on welfare, with a highly sociable society and a demand for compassionate leaders. They are the most likely to change jobs even if they are more likely to be motivated by leadership "the report claimed.

