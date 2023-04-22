Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tips To Babus, Civil Servants they, in charge of India's all-round, all-level administration from hamlets in remotest areas to Raisina Hill housing the PM, his PMO etc, etc. Tips from, of all persona out of fast approaching-200-Cr, the Pradhan Mantri himself telling them "how, why to be most effective / 100% result oriented Babus as they are the real 'India Movers-Cum-Shakers' duly. Thus they couldn't care less for any thing. Alternately, they be 99.9% stickler of rules + 1% or so to their eqanimous discretion/s thereby fully confident of their decisions and their results". The Babus are "mighty excited about their new roles throwing aside the conventional Netas, Abhinetas, Culture-Vultures, Pushers, Pullers, Peddlers, Supercilious Punks or Hunks or Skunks or Hulks of all hues". Since say 2015 or so, the Civil Servants after "face-to-face interactions with 'Mananiya Pradhan MantriJi' are do-gooders fearing none, fully dedicated to their 'brief' without any ado of any kind. Very shortly, their good effects will come to the fore for all to appreciate it whole heartedly; the country too will benefit big in multiple ways unlike present, agree senior Babus in unison.