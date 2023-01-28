  • Today is: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation against NZ

January28/ 2023

Lucknow: The India team, lead by Hardik Pandya, is currently in a must-win situation in order to even the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, which will take place here on Sunday. As a result, India will have to step up their game a few notches in order to achieve their goal.

India lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday after getting caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch.

The defeat also highlighted India's ineffective bowling, particularly by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.—Inputs from Agencies

