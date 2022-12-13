Three student suicides shook the education city of Kota

Jaipur (The Hawk): Within twenty-four hours, two students from Bihar and one from Madhya Pradesh committed suicide in Kota, putting the city of education in a state of shock.

According to police officers, no suicide note has been found in connection with these incidents.

Two coaching students allegedly committed suicide at the same hostel on Monday, while a third student was discovered dead in his bed the following morning.

Ankush Anand (18), a resident of Bihar's Supaul district, and Ujjwal Kumar (17), a resident of Gaya district, were recognised by the police as the deceased individuals who were discovered hanging from ceiling fans. After receiving the information, police personnel, including the city's police chief, arrived at the scene.

The bodies of Anand and Kumar were discovered hanging from the ceiling fans in their respective rooms on Monday morning in the Talwandi area of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Anand and Kumar lived in the same residence as paying guests (PG) in the Talwandi section of the Jawahar Nagar police station.

Both bodies of the deceased have been stored in the hospital's mortuary. The family members have been notified. Prior to this occurrence, it was reported that a coaching student committed suicide by ingesting poison.

This youngster was recognised as Pranav Verma (17), from the Shivpuri area of Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Sunday night, late, he ingested poison at his hostel in the Kunhari police station neighbourhood, causing his death.

The police took additional action in this case.

The Jawahar Nagar police station was conducting an investigation into the situation.

(Inputs from Agencies)