Three of the international drug gang were caught

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official announced on Thursday that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had apprehended three key members of a "international drug gang," among them an African national, and recovered from their hands 241 gramme of cocaine and 3 kg of heroin, each worth Rs 17 crore.

According to the police, this syndicate's drugs were being flown from Latin America to Africa and then on to India.

Kingsley Amechi, also known as King, 42, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana, and a native of Umuago, Abeokuta, Nigeria, along with Ravi Dutt, 40, a resident of Najafgarh, and Shree Narayan, 46, a resident of Khanpur, have been named as the accused.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), claims that the police unit is responsible for combating the threat of illegal drugs in Delhi and its surrounding areas and that ongoing intelligence gathering against drug trafficking gangs is being done.

The DCP stated that two individuals, Ravi Dutt and Shree Narayan, were discovered to be transporting drugs in a TSR as part of the ongoing operation.

The DCP said, "Additionally, it was discovered that Ravi and Narayan are supplying cocaine and heroin to Indian and African nationals after obtaining it from one Nigerian individual."

The DCP provided an explanation of the accused's method of operation by stating that Ravi and Narayan used to rent one car and utilise it to supply drugs.

To avoid police inspection, one of them would operate a vehicle while wearing a driver's outfit, and the other would sit as a "passenger."

(Inputs from Agencies)