New Delhi (The Hawk): Three people were detained by customs agents at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for hiding gold in underpants that were made specifically for the purpose.

Information indicates that the incident happened during the night between December 2 and 3.

A Customs official claimed, "Three passengers were brought under custody for carrying 1,872 grammes of gold dust disguised in specially made underwear, while 2,840 grammes was seized after rummaging the flight's restroom."

The Customs Act's section 110 was used to seize the gold.

The accused have been placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

(Inputs from Agencies)