  • Today is: Monday, March 20, 2023
Menu
Local

Three killed, 10 Hurt In Road Crash

author-img
The Hawk
March20/ 2023

Three killed, 10 Hurt In Road Crash

Rishikesh: Awoman and two children were killed and 10 injured when a car fell into a gorge in the Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Sunday.
Inspector-in-charge Vinod Kumar Gosain said the car occupants were on the way to Neelkanth temple. He said the woman and two children died on the spot while the injured were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. —PTI

Categories :LocalTags :Road Crash Uttarakhand
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in