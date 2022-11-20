  • Today is: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Menu
States & UTs

Three hybrid terrorists have been apprehended in Srinagar

The Hawk
November20/ 2022

Srinagar (The Hawk): In a joint operation, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police captured three hybrid terrorists in the Srinagar area of Central Kashmir along with a sizable cache of weapons and ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

"Srinagar Authorities and Army (2RR) captured three hybrid terrorists from the outskirts of Srinagar together with a big consignment of weaponry and ammunition, comprising three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines, 200 rounds, and other incriminating documents," according to police.

More research is being done.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Categories :States & UTsTags :hybrid terrorists, apprehended, Srinagar area, weapons, ammunition,
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in