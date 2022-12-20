Three family members died in B'luru home

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Tuesday, three family members were discovered dead in mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout neighbourhood, according to police.

Yashoda, 70, her son Naresh Gupta, 36, and daughter Sumana Gupta (41) have been named as the deceased.

The deceased committed suicide, according to the early investigations, the police reported, adding that the precise cause of death had not yet been determined.

Yashoda reportedly resided with her kids Naresh and Sumana, according to authorities. Naresh worked as a contractor, and neither of his siblings had married. Four months prior, the family moved into the current apartment.

Yashoda has three children, and she and her husband lived in the Rajajinagar neighbourhood with another daughter. Yashoda's family members told her second daughter that their calls had gone unanswered.

The event was revealed when the daughter visited them at home. She immediately notified the police. The authorities believe that all three of the victims ingested poison to end their lives.

Four months prior, Yashoda's husband had passed away. The family had moved to a new location after donating all of his belongings to an orphanage. Sumana, the daughter of Yashoda, reportedly experienced some health issues, according to sources.

