Three arrested for suicide abetment after Gujarat Minister complained

Bhavnagar, Gujarat (The Hawk): After complaints of police inaction were made to the Gujarat Minister, three youngsters were detained in connection with the abetment of the suicide of a young girl.

The men were taken into custody on Monday night. The kid had experienced harassment from the youth whenever she left or arrived home from school.

Only after the Patidar community leaders spoke with the Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and the Bhavnagar Range Inspector General of Police Gautam Parmar on Monday afternoon did the police begin to take action.

The Surka settlement, which is within the jurisdiction of the Sihor police station, reported the occurrence. The 16-year-old girl poisoned herself ten days ago to end her life. Unaware that the girl killed herself because she was being harassed by three youngsters, her family members cremated her. They didn't find out until the deceased's classmate told them. They then addressed the Sihor police on numerous occasions, but no action was taken.

After the leaders of the Patidar community raised the issue with higher-ups on Monday, Inspector General of Police Parmar personally visited Surka village and promised action. And in the late afternoon, cops detained Vipul, Harshil, and Mahesh Jotana.

According to a Sihor Police station officer, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was given custody of the three accused on Tuesday morning and has since taken over the investigation.

(Inputs from Agencies)