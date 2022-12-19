Three arrested for forcible religious conversion in K'taka

Tumakuru, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, three young missionaries, including two females, were arrested by Karnataka police on Monday for allegedly trying to coerce Hindus into becoming Christians in this part of the state.

Ravi, a resident of Maraluru Dinne inside the boundaries of Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city, reportedly filed a police complaint about it.

On Sunday night, the missionaries who were conducting conversion campaigns in the Maralur Dine region arrived at Ravi's house and began mocking Hindu deities.

According to the complainant, the accused claimed that the only way he could get God's blessings was by becoming a Christian. Additionally, they promised him safety in case he and his family decide to convert.

They also explained to him that there is only one God and that celebrating Hindu holidays like the Ganesh festival is blind faith. He asserted that there are not the 36 crore Gods that Hinduism holds to be true.

Following their discovery of the occurrence, Bajrang Dal activists hurried to the complainant's home to face the accused.

Whoever interrogated the missionaries was made aware to the police.

The matter is currently being investigated further.

(Inputs from Agencies)