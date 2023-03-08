Three accidents in UP's Barabanki killed seven

Barabanki: Police in this district of Uttar Pradesh reported seven deaths and one injury on Wednesday, four of whom were minors.

It was reported that four teens were killed after they were struck by a speeding car near Jaihind School in the Badosarai Kotwali area while returning from a mosque.

Mohd Khalid (14), Mohd Shah (15), Mohd Rehan (16), and Mohd Raees (18), all locals to Badosarai town, were killed when a car they were riding in ran them over and crashed into a tree. Khalid, Rehan, and Shah were pronounced dead after being admitted to a hospital in Siroligauspur for treatment of their critical injuries. The police added that despite Raees being referred to the local hospital, he passed away while being transported there.—Inputs from Agencies