Three Class 12 girls in UP commit suicide in separate incidents

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Beginning on December 10, three girls from Class 12 took their own lives by suicide within a span of eight days.

Seven people have now been detained by the Sitapur police in relation to the three suicide incidents. Police reports state that on December 10, one female student hanged herself from the ceiling of her dorm, and on December 12, another student ingested poison.

Another student dove into the river on December 18. The three suicides alarmed the police because the Class 12 pupils at the same institution. According to Narendra Pratap Singh, additional superintendent of police in Sitapur, a committee was established by the district police head to look into the instances on December 20.

According to Singh, a 17-year-old girl's case was the first to be recorded from Kursianpurwa. "Rahul Yadav, a 25-year-old grocery seller, was in contact with the girl. The victim's father asked him not to speak to his daughter, but the man continued in doing so. The man received a warning from the girl's father on December 10, and the girl then killed herself "Singh stated. Lalit Kumar, a friend of Yadav, and they were both detained. The incident on December 12 was reported from the village of Jyotishahalampur.

A thorough investigation revealed that the girl desired to wed Ankit. "To discuss the possibility of their daughter and Ankit, the girl's parents had met with Ankit's parents. However, Ankit's mother insisted on a bike and dowry for the wedding "the officer added. The girl took poison after learning about it. He said, "Ankit and his mother have been taken into custody." According to Singh, the Tiwaripurwa village reported the third case.

