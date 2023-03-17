Though worship styles vary, the aim is the same: RSS chief

New Delhi: On Friday, RSS president Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the Vedas' recognition of different paths people take to realise the spiritual truth and argued that this comprehension is necessary in these time of strife.

Bhagwat, who was speaking at the Urdu and Hindi releases of the Samveda, one of the four Vedas considered fundamental texts of Hinduism, emphasised that while different people may have different styles of worship, what should be realised is that the purpose is the same.

The chief functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) recently made the statement that India has something to offer to the world: the idea that people should not fight over various means.—Inputs from Agencies