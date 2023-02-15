Those who love Tipu Sultan should not stay in this land, claims Karnataka BJP chief

Koppal (K'taka): The president of the BJP in the state of Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel, stoked the flames of controversy when he suggested that the residents of Yelburga in the Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman should remain there, rather than those who admire the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan.

Kateel spoke at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.—Inputs from Agencies