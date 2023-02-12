Those Who Take Care Of Cows, Will Be Taken Care Of By Cows: Union Minister Purushottam Rupala

Lucknow: Lord Shri Krishna had given a message to the whole world that those who take care of the cow, the cow takes care them. This message of Lord Krishna is equally effective even today, Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Purushottam Rupala said on Saturday.

Rupala was addressing a session on possibilities in the field of dairy and animal husbandry organized at Dadhichi Hall of GIS-23 on Saturday.

He said that animal husbandry is not new to India. "Cows have been nurtured in India especially in Gokul of Uttar Pradesh since the time of Lord Krishna. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a state with new possibilities in the field of dairy and animal husbandry," he said. Union Minister said that GIS-23 is a very important opportunity for the progress of UP, and investors come where the law and order is strong, and the GIS bears testimony to this. He also invited the investors to invest saying there can be no dearth of anything in a state where river Ganga flows.

On this occasion, the Union Minister also announced to give 500 mobile veterinary units to Uttar Pradesh in March. Uttar Pradesh tops in milk production in the whole country.

In such a situation, by using technology, Uttar Pradesh can play an important role in milk production at the global level. Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dharampal Singh also addressed the occasion and called the cow not only a mother but a bestower of fortune.

He said that the state is moving at a fast pace towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy in the next 4-5 years.

"As large-scale investments are coming in the state, it is clear that Uttar Pradesh is going to make a huge contribution towards fulfilling India's USD 5 trillion target. Today most of the investors prefer to invest in the state. This is the reason why today Uttar Pradesh is getting record-breaking investments. Your presence among us also reflects this spirit", he remarked.

Uttar Pradesh is inspired by strong democracy, youth power and political stability. This is the reason why today the State Government is taking important decisions to promote Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, he pointed out.

He said that a stable government, a decisive government, a government run by good intentions, is ensuring development at an unprecedented pace. Every important decision for the state is taken today as soon as possible.

"You have also seen how in the last 6 years we have continuously increased the pace and scale of reforms. Our government has removed barriers to investment with banking sector's revival," he added. " Along with this, many innovative policies have been implemented to attract investment in various sectors, out of which Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Milk Product Promotion Policy-2022 is the main one, by taking advantage of which all of you investors can earn manifold more profit through dairy sector," he remarked.

Earlier, ACS Dr. Rajneesh Dubey, Milk Commissioner Sushil Bhushan Lal Sushil explained in detail about the new policy brought by the Yogi government to promote the dairy sector. —ANI