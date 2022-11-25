This year, US customers spend $11 billion more on domestic flights online

San Francisco (The Hawk): In comparison to pre-pandemic levels, US consumers have spent $11 billion more online this year on domestic flights.

Domestic airline reservations have contributed to $76 billion in online spending so far this year, which is 17% more than the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic), when $65 billion had been spent.

According to statistics from Adobe Analytics Insights, bookings have increased by 5% compared to 2019 despite the $11 billion difference being partially caused by higher prices.

In contrast, the January through October timeframes in 2021 and 2020 generated $43 billion and $32 billion, respectively.

According to Vivek Pandya, chief analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, "after unprecedented spending on tangible items in the first two years of the pandemic, we see consumers shifting more heavily toward services, such as air travel."

Even if prices are still inflated above pre-pandemic levels, he continued, "We expect the momentum to endure into the holiday season."

Over 150 billion web visits and direct customer transactions from six of the top ten US airlines were tracked by Adobe.

Domestic flight costs have been rising steadily, and in October, they rose by 2% over the previous month and 24% over 2019 levels.

However, demand persisted despite high prices. This October, consumers spent $7.7 billion in total, 15% more than in October of the previous year.

According to arrival sites, Hawaii is a popular holiday trip destination.

