Chandigarh (The Hawk): The third global Alumni meet of Panjab University commenced today with a glittering inaugural ceremony. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Honourable Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University. The event was also graced by the presence of dignitaries including Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Shri Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Shri Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Education Minister, Government of Punjab of India. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, welcomed the dignitaries and expressed his gratitude for their presence on the third Global Alumni Meet of the Panjab University.

Honourable Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief guest for the occasion and Chancellor of Panjab University, addressed the audience. At the outset he underlined the importance of giving back to one’s alma mater, and through it, to the society at large. He specially mentioned that Panjab University’s alumni have been amongst the most celebrated and revered intellectuals. Referring to the renowned institutions of ancient India such as Nalanda, he exhorted the educators, students and alumni to aim for regaining that past glory. Praising the Panjab University for producing many luminaries in the fields of politics, administration, science, industry and sports, Shri Dhankhar wanted the University alumni to help in building an ecosystem where all students get an opportunity to gain their full potential. Shri Dhankar also shared several experiences to motivate the students and alumni to be innovative and to keep the country as a priority and to work for transformation of the society for an all inclusive and holistic ecosystem.

The event also saw an Alumni interaction where Mr. Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia and Alumni of Panjab University (UIET) spoke about the role of Panjab University’s contribution to his life trajectory. The afternoon session also saw interactions with Panjab University Alumni. Prof. Anupama Sharma, Coordinator Global Alumni Meet and Dean Alumni association proposed a vote a thanks.