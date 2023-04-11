The more BJP attacks me, I know I am on the right track: Rahul Gandhi in maiden Wayanad visit post disqualification as MP

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, attacked the BJP on Tuesday with no holds barred, saying that he was not scared or intimidated by the BJP's tactics of taking away his MP "tag" or his official residence because the more the ruling party attacks him, the more he knows he is on the right path.

According to the Gandhi scion, he was expelled from the Lok Sabha because "the government was very uncomfortable" with the "simple questions" he had asked about tycoon Gautam Adani and his suspected relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After making his first trip to the Kalpetta region of this border district of Kerala since being disqualified as the MP from Wayanad, Gandhi declared that the Congress was unfazed by the BJP's "intimidation, aggression, and nastiness" and even found it "amusing."—Inputs from Agencies