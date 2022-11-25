The management of K'taka Temple seeks protection following a threat from an Islamic group

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The management of the Kadri Manjunatha temple has requested increased security after receiving a threat from the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), an unidentified Islamic group, police said on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer of the temple, Jayamma, reported this to Kadri police station in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. In response to threats made by the IRC, she has asked the police to take the proper legal steps.

Additionally, she complained that the threat should be taken seriously because the temple receives thousands of visitors each day.

An unidentified Islamic group, the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), on Thursday claimed responsibility for the vehicle explosion in Mangaluru on November 19 and issued a threat of further attacks.

"The attack on the Hindu temple in Kadri by our brother was unsuccessful. This assault did not succeed. Our brothers are being sought for by state and federal authorities. They're running after them. We have, however, been able to escape the grasp of the agencies. Another attack will occur in the future, "IRC declared.

"Saffron terrorists have turned Mangaluru into their fortress. Despite the fact that this attempt was unsuccessful, we will prepare to carry out another attack by tipping off the state and federal investigative authorities "the IRC statement stated.

The group has also issued a warning to ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who is based in Mangaluru and directly overseeing the bomb case probe.

Investigation agencies are stepping up their search for Abdul Mateen Taha, a terrorist who vanished and is thought to be Mohammad Shariq's handler and responsible for the Mangaluru auto explosion.

(Inputs from Agencies)