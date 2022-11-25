The first-ever Northeast Half Marathon will be held by NF Railway

Guwahati (The Hawk): The inaugural Northeast Half Marathon will be held in Guwahati on February 5 of next year, according to announcements made on Friday by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The NFR and Innovations India Pvt Ltd have partnered to host the first-ever Northeast Half Marathon. The Northeastern region's sports infrastructure will be developed, and athletes will be empowered by the Half Marathon.

The Northeast Half Marathon, according to NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De, would be a series of marathons held in the northeast with the goal of empowering athletes and growing sporting engagement in this area.

He stated that the first marathon in the anticipated series will be place in Maligaon on February 5th, and that it is anticipated that some 3,000 runners from all across India and abroad will take part.

Along with trophies, medals, and certificates, the winners will also receive prizes totaling Rs 11 lakh.

The Marathon's prospective participants will be able to sign up both online and offline.

According to De, the NE Half Marathon would promote the Northeast as a whole and thrust this area into the spotlight on both national and international platforms.

Anshul Gupta, General Manager of NFR, stated that in addition to boosting tourism and connectivity, the NFR also promotes athletic events in a number of locations under its purview.

Captain Rahul Bali, the event's curator, praised the Railways for taking the initiative.

(Inputs from Agencies)