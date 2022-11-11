The double-engine government is advancing K'taka: PM Modi

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Karnataka is making progress because to the BJP's dual-engine federal and state governments.

After revealing the 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda at the Bengaluru International Airport, the speaker told a large crowd that Karnataka is benefiting from the respect and admiration that the entire world has shown for India.

More than Rs 4 lakh crore in investments have been made in Karnataka over the past three years, during which time the Covid epidemic has plagued the entire world.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the state leads the nation in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI).

"FDI is not just used in the IT industry. All industries, from biotech to defence production, drew investment. Karnataka has a 25% share in the aerospace and spacecraft industries. 70% of the helicopters used in defence are manufactured in Karnataka. All of this is taking place as the state advances under the power of a two-engine government, he said.

"Previous administrations viewed scale as a risk and speed as a luxury, but our administration has reversed this trend. We see scale as India's power and speed as its goal, he said.

"Startups are now associated with India, and Bengaluru is home to the majority of them. According to him, a startup is about a passion, the desire to build something from scratch, and trust, which is reshaping the nation.

The startup spirit of India is exemplified by Bengaluru, according to the Prime Minister, and it is this spirit that distinguishes India from other nations.

According to him, India Railways' new brand identity is being formed by more than 400 Vande Bharat Trains and Vista Dome Coaches.

(Inputs from Agencies)