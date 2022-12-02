The centre instructs FM radio stations not to play music that exalts narcotics

New Delhi (The Hawk): FM radio stations have been warned not to play songs that glorify drug and gun culture by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The ministry has stated that individuals who disregard the advice will face stern punishment.

The ministry has learned that some FM radio stations play music that exalts narcotics, alcohol, firearms, gangsters, and gun culture.

According to the ministry, broadcasting such songs or content is against the All India Radio Programme Code, and the Central government has the authority to place limitations up to and including suspending authorization and forbidding transmission.

The ministry has instructed the channels to rigorously abide by the terms and conditions set forth and to refrain from airing any programming that promotes illegal substances, alcohol, or gun culture.

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana has taken legal notice, according to the ministry, that such material has an impact on impressionable children. In addition, it contributes to the development of the gangster culture.

The ministry has requested that radio stations fully abide by the terms and conditions outlined in the grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and refrain from airing any content that does so.

