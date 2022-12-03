The World Looks To New India For Tech & Innovation Leadership: MoS Chandrasekhar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that New India under PM Shri Narendra Modi has changed the discourse completely from being a country saddled in scams and red tape to one that the world looks up to for both Technology and Innovation leadership.

Addressing students at the Jyothi Engineering College in Thrissur, Kerala, the Minister said, “Technology and digitalisation are playing a significant role in shaping of the economies, the trades across the world and India is already taking the lead in that direction and coming decade will be India’s Techade full of opportunities for the young Indians.”

The Minister inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in the campus and expressed hope that it will encourage young Indians to venture into innovation and applications of AI and robotics in different fields. The Minister said there is already a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups in India and the Government looks up to students, entrepreneurs and startups from across the country to grab these opportunities and help India become the trusted tech partner of the world. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who reached Thrissur earlier today, visited his first school St. Paul's, Kuriachira that he had joined as a five-year-old. He was given a ceremonial welcome with the school band presenting a march. He was happy to meet the students, teachers and caregivers at the school. He was shown his admission records that dated 1969—meticulously preserved by the school. Sister Felicita, sister of his then School Headmistress, Sister Clarence presented him a picture of Sister Clarence as memorabilia. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar later went to the Senior Secondary wing of the school and announced setting up of an Atal Tinkering Lab. Speaking to students, he urged them to be innovative and enterprising, while working for their academic credits in school. He hoped the ATL will usher in a culture of innovation and encourage the students to break new grounds. Later, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar went to Cheruthuruthy, where he was felicitated by the eminent personalities and business leaders from the region.