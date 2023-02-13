The US Air Force's F-35 will debut at Aero India

Bengaluru: The United States Air Force (USAF) will unveil its latest fifth-generation warplanes at Aero India 2023. These include the stealthy, supersonic, multi-role F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.

The US Consulate General in Chennai announced in a statement on Monday that a demonstration team from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, USA, will be travelling to the city to show off the F-35A Lightning II's impressive capabilities in the air.

It was announced that an F-35A Lightning II from Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base would be on display.—Inputs from Agencies