The Prime Minister announces assistance for Andhra stampede victims

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's campaign tour, seven people died after falling into a drainage canal in the Andhra Pradesh district of Nellore. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PM Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of the victims.

"Sorry for the incident at the public gathering in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Greetings to the families of the deceased. May the injured person get better quickly. The injured will receive a payment of Rs 50,000, while the next of kin of each deceased person will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF, Modi tweeted on Thursday.

In the incident on Wednesday in Kandukur town, which happened shortly after the TDP chairman arrived to speak at the roadshow, eight other people were hurt.

After the tragedy, Naidu abruptly called off the meeting and gave Rs 10 lakh to the surviving family members.

(Inputs from Agencies)