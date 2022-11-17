The Madras High Court dismisses the ED case against former Union Minister Jagatharakshakan

Chennai (The Hawk): The Madras high court dismissed two cases brought against former Union minister and DMK MP S Jegathrakshakan for allegedly stealing land from Chrome Leather Company Private Limited, giving him a reprieve.

On Friday, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan issued the ruling while granting the MP's motions to quash the FIRs. Jegathrakshagan claimed that the complaint was politically motivated and that he had not obtained the land illegally.

The problem relates to a FIR that was filed in 2007. Despite the fact that the police initially dismissed the complaint, calling it a factual error. The CB-CID made the decision to reopen the case in 2013 to conduct additional research.

(Inputs from Agencies)