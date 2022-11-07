The High Court dismisses the Bengal DGP's contempt of court complaint

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Monday, the Calcutta High Court rejected a case for contempt of court that was filed against West Bengal's Director General of Police Manoj Malviya by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state parliament. The petition was brought against Malviya.

On January 7, this year, the police prevented Adhikari from going to Netai, which is located in the Jhargram district of West Bengal. Adhikari was stopped as he was on his way to Netai.

After that, he petitioned the Calcutta High Court for contempt of court against the Director General of the State Police on the grounds that there was an earlier order of the same court stating that as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, he had the right to move freely anywhere within the state, and the police were obligated to ensure that he was able to do so. He claimed that the state police had violated that order.

In light of this, a rule of contempt of court was handed down against the state DGP, as well as the district police superintendent of Jhargram and the additional superintendent of that district.

The Director General of Police for the state was also had to appear in court to explain his role in the investigation, and he did as he was told to do so.

On Monday, the petition was thrown out by the High Court in Calcutta.

In response to the development, Adhikari announced that he has made the decision to appeal the ruling to dismiss him all the way up to the Supreme Court.

"While we wait to obtain a copy of the ruling, I am in the process of consulting with my legal team," Adhikari said. "In the meantime, we are awaiting a copy of the order."

