The Guwahati AIIMS will open its doors the next year

Guwahati (The Hawk): According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which is being built at Changsari, Guwahati, would be formally opened in next year.

Sarma announced, "AIIMS Guwahati would be formally opened and will be operational in 2023," while speaking at a gathering at Namghar, Guwahati.

It's noteworthy because this will be Assam's first operational AIIMS.

Sarma also revealed some plans for his Jalukbari home district.

Ten high schools will be built in the Jalukabari region, along with model schools in Changsari and Rangmahal, according to the Chief Minister.

Sarma added that work on the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge will begin the next year. There will also be a new bridge built at Saraighat, and work on it will shortly start.

Sarma celebrated the occasion by congratulating deserving Jalukbari students who aced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year.

