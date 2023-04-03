The First India-Central Asia Culture Ministers’ Meeting Held

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy hosted the first India-Central Asia Culture Ministers’ Meeting through video conferencing on 3rd April, 2023.

The Culture Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. The India-Central Asia Summit hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on 27th January 2022 had laid emphasis on promoting cultural cooperation for better understanding of culture between the Central Asian countries and strengthen our age-old cultural linkages which bind our people together.

Today’s meeting followed the resolution of their Leaders to promote cultural cooperation for better understanding of culture between the Central Asian countries and strengthening age-old cultural linkages of the region. The Ministers presented their perspective to take forward their leaders’ commitment for further strengthening of cultural cooperation in the region.

In his opening address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy spoke about the historical and cultural linkages of India and Central Asia. The Minister referred to the eternal teachings of ahimsa or non-violence preached by Buddha. He stated that shared Buddhist heritage is a cherished spiritual bond which needs to be further cultivated and propagated for harmonious relations. He called for acknowledging the mutual historical, traditional and ancient links and to come together for further strengthening of cultural bonds.

At the end of the meeting, Indian side proposed a Joint Statement in testimony to the first India-Central Asia Culture Ministers Meeting. The participants agreed to convey their consent at the earliest to acknowledge the meeting and its continuance at regular intervals.