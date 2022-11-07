The Delhi government extends the subsidy application deadline of electricity to November 15

New Delhi (The Hawk): The deadline for filing an application for a power subsidy has been extended by the Delhi government till November 15.

The administration stated in a statement that anyone who submit their application after the extended deadline will be responsible for paying their October electricity bill.

Originally, October 31 was the deadline for submitting applications, both online and offline, for government subsidies on electricity. By that time, almost 35 lakh consumers had applied.

"The deadline to register (application) for Delhi's free electricity programme has been extended to November 15. Delhi residents who sign up before November 15 will still be eligible for the free electricity programme. 35 lakh families have signed up for this so far, "Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, tweeted.

Delhi residents clamoured for the subsidy to go just to those who had trouble paying their electricity bills. In light of this, the Delhi government determined that only those consumers who applied for the subsidy would receive it as of October 1, according to the announcement.

Up to 200 units of power per month of consumption are fully subsidised for consumers. A 50 percent subsidy is given to consumers who consume up to 400 units.

According to the statement, applicants who choose to receive the subsidy by November 15 may begin receiving benefits on October 1.

