The Centre advises states to do hospital dry runs amid the COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi (The Hawk): In order to be ready for any surge at Covid cases, the Union Health Ministry asked states and UTs to conduct dry runs in the hospitals on Friday.

Additionally, the ministry requested that they guarantee the effective adherence to the specific operational parameters supplied by it for the updated Covid-19 surveillance strategy.

"To assess current hospital capabilities with regard to bed availability, logistic needs, and the demand for re-orienting healthcare professionals in clinical management of Covid-19 in order to be ready for any surge in cases. At a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan suggested testing this by doing dry runs in hospitals.

On December 27, the nationwide mock drills are anticipated to be conducted in accordance with ministry instructions.

The letter continues by stating that in light of the upcoming holiday season and New Year's celebrations, it is necessary to make the necessary public health arrangements and measures to reduce the risk of an increase in the disease's transmission by maintaining and strengthening the focus on TestTrack-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour, such as the use of a mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, and adherence to physical distancing.

In order to identify the early rising trend of cases, the Health Ministry has also requested that states ensure district-level monitoring and reporting of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis, including in the IHIP portal. Covid-19 testing could also be done on these cases.

According to the letter, "provide adequate testing in all districts in accordance with Covid-19 testing criteria maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests."

In order to enable prompt detection of novel variations, if any, in the nation, the Health Secretary has instructed the states to ensure higher samples for whole genome sequencing among Covid-19 positive samples in the population.

The letter states that in order to be fully prepared for the upcoming holidays, "it is essential that all measures be put in place with relevant stakeholders like event organisers, business owners, market associations, etc. to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation, especially in indoor settings, and wear of masks in such places where crowds congregate."

(Inputs from Agencies)